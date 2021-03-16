Charlotte Ritchie reveals what surprised her the most about Taskmaster co-star Lee Mack

Taksmaster’s Charlotte Ritchie has revealed which of her fellow contestants surprised her the most on the series, disclosing that Lee Mack is actually a “big fan” of the Channel 4 gameshow.

Advertisement

When asked whether she was surprised by any of her fellow Taskmaster contestants and their performance on the show, Ritchie told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she didn’t realise just how much comedian Lee Mack loved the series.

“Lee Mack – I hadn’t known just how big a fan he was of the show and how much it meant to him, like quite high stakes, so that was surprising to me that he was just strategic about it.

Channel 4

“It was a joy to watch because it was like this is real passion here,” she added.

“I think also his kids are really big fans and he had quite a lot riding on whether he was like a good enough dad,” she laughs. “I didn’t have the same familial pressure which is a relief.”

Ritchie, who is best known for starring in shows such as Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife and Ghosts, is just one of the celebrities in the Taskmaster line-up for the show’s 11th series, which also features Not Going Out star Mack, stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix, Man Down’s Mike Wozniak and Frayed star Sarah Kendall.

Advertisement

The series, which moved to Channel 4 from Dave last year, is hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, who challenge the line-up of comedians to complete a series of ridiculous tasks with the winning contestant receiving a golden bust of Davies’ head.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Taskmaster series 11 starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, 18th March at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.