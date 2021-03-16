Accessibility Links

  4. Charlotte Ritchie reveals what surprised her the most about Taskmaster co-star Lee Mack

Charlotte Ritchie reveals what surprised her the most about Taskmaster co-star Lee Mack

The Fresh Meat and Ghosts star spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of her Taskmaster debut this week.

Charlotte Ritchie

Published:

Taksmaster’s Charlotte Ritchie has revealed which of her fellow contestants surprised her the most on the series, disclosing that Lee Mack is actually a “big fan” of the Channel 4 gameshow.

When asked whether she was surprised by any of her fellow Taskmaster contestants and their performance on the show, Ritchie told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she didn’t realise just how much comedian Lee Mack loved the series.

“Lee Mack – I hadn’t known just how big a fan he was of the show and how much it meant to him, like quite high stakes, so that was surprising to me that he was just strategic about it.

Lee Mack
Not Going Out and Would I Lie To You star Lee Mack
Channel 4

“It was a joy to watch because it was like this is real passion here,” she added.

“I think also his kids are really big fans and he had quite a lot riding on whether he was like a good enough dad,” she laughs. “I didn’t have the same familial pressure which is a relief.”

Ritchie, who is best known for starring in shows such as Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife and Ghosts, is just one of the celebrities in the Taskmaster line-up for the show’s 11th series, which also features Not Going Out star Mack, stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix, Man Down’s Mike Wozniak and Frayed star Sarah Kendall.

The series, which moved to Channel 4 from Dave last year, is hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, who challenge the line-up of comedians to complete a series of ridiculous tasks with the winning contestant receiving a golden bust of Davies’ head.

Taskmaster series 11 starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, 18th March at 9pm.  If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Charlotte Ritchie
