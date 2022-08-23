The presenter has fronted the popular programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore has announced she is bowing out of her role as host of ITV’s reality dating show Love Island .

Whitmore has become a staple on the show alongside her husband Iain Stirling who has provided the witty narration on the programme since it began in 2015.

ITV recently announced there will be two season of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Mallorca – which Whitmore was expected to front.

So, why has Whitmore made the big decision to quit as host of the popular show? Here's everything you need to know.

Why did Laura Whitmore quit as Love Island host?

Laura Whitmore in Love Island 2022. ITV

Whitmore took to Instagram to explain her huge decision to quit being Love Island's host, blaming the show’s format.

"Some news! I won’t be hosting the next season of Love island," she wrote.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a season and it turned into three seasons. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Love Island 2021 finalist Faye Winter commented: "She really would be proud! You done incredibly."

Love Island 2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri added: "You smashed it!!"

Following Whitmore's announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three seasons of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

It is not yet known who will replace Whitmore in the role of Love Island host.

