ITV defends Laura Whitmore after Love Island complaints to Ofcom

Some viewers were unhappy with comments Whitmore made about contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on spin-off show Aftersun, as well as her interview with departed islander Jacques O'Neill – who chose to leave the series last week.

ITV has issued a statement in support of Laura Whitmore after the Love Island host was the subject of several complaints to Ofcom.

The presenter was accused of "s**t shaming" by Ekin-Su's official social media account after she joked with panellists about whether the actress had been telling the truth about her rumoured fling with villa new boy George.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern about Jacques' state of mind during his Aftersun appearance.

But ITV has assured fans that the rugby player's "welfare was prioritised", while also explaining that Whitmore was only doing her job.

"Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the villa," the statement read. "We do not condone trolling against either our host or our islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments."

Regarding the interview with Jacques, the statement continued: "We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques' welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun.

"This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show's content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in studio.

"Should an islander not wish to participate in the Aftersun recording, we would always respect that decision."

