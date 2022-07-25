What happened on Love Island episode 49 last night? Full recap

The cast got their pulses racing in the sports day challenge before fan favourite couple Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu finally made things official (sort of).

It was an evening of highs and lows in the Love Island villa last night (Sunday 24th July).

The Italian put his cooking skills to good use and whipped up a special tiramisu, complete with a romantic message.

Things quickly took a turn, though, when the results of the public vote came in, and the two least compatible couples had to leave the villa immediately.

What happened on Love Island episode 49 last night?

Andrew and Tasha talk marriage on Love Island ITV

After Danica Taylor chose to pair up with new boy Jamie Allen in the previous episode’s recoupling, bombshell Nathalia Campos was left with no choice but to team up with Reece Ford (who’d had his eye on Danica too). During a quick chat on the beanbags, the new couple agreed that they’d be open to getting to know one another.

Danica, meanwhile, headed off for a debrief with friend Indiyah Polack, and explained that she’d felt a more authentic connection with Jamie, before heading off to clear the air with Reece.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s relationship appeared to be going from strength to strength, as the pair’s conversation turned to marriage, with Tasha asking her love interest what he would think if she wore a black wedding dress to walk down the aisle.

When Andrew joked that she would have “at least four years” to wait for a proposal, Tasha said she was “pretty sure” that he would end up asking her “sooner than that” if things continued to go well between them.

With the competition now in its final stages, Tasha and Andrew weren’t the only couple to be thinking about their futures together, with Luca Bish asking Ekin-Su whether she would consider moving up to Manchester to be closer to Davide.

Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu make it official ITV

Ekin-Su played it typically cool, noting that she’d have to see how things go outside of the Love Island villa.

Later saw the return of the classic sports day challenge, with the islanders divided into two teams to take part in old school activities like a three-legged race, egg and spoon race and a hotly-contested tug of war.

Eventually the blue team, headed up by captain Paige Thorne, were victorious.

Davide then proved that he was capable of romantic gestures after all when he asked Ekin-Su to be “exclusive” - through the medium of tiramisu.

He invited her over to the mini fire pit, where Dami Hope then appeared holding a tray of the sweet treat, with the words “Sei mia” (“Be mine” in Italian) written in chocolate. “If you eat it, it means yes,” Davide told a genuinely surprised Ekin-Su, who tried some of the dessert before announcing to the villa: “We’re exclusive, I guess!”

Love wasn’t in the air for everyone though, as Nathalia decided to admit to Reece that she didn’t see things working out romantically for them, and that they’d probably be better off as friends.

Adam Collard then received a text telling all the islanders to gather around the firepit, where they learned that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple - and that the two couples deemed least compatible would be booted off the island immediately.

The three couples with the fewest votes were the three newest pairings in the villa: Danica and Jamie, Reese and Nathalia and Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards.

Eventually, Danica and Jamie were revealed to be safe, leaving Reece, Nathalia, Deji and Lacey to say their goodbyes to their fellow islanders.

