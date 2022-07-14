Love Island re-coupling arrives – before shock public vote dumping

The re-coupling will be first up and will see the boys making the decisions, with returnee and newest islander Adam getting to make the first choice.

Tonight's Love Island is set to be full of dramatic developments as the islanders face not only a re-coupling, but also a shock dumping based on a public vote.

ITV has revealed that before making his decision, Adam says the girl is the one who made him "feel most welcome" from "the moment" he walked in, but who he is talking about remains, for now, a closely guarded secret.

The channel has also revealed that one of the boys professes to "absolutely adore" the girl that he's choosing, saying, "I find myself always wanting to be around her. When I miss her the feeling is unbearable.”

Later in the episode, we'll see Ekin-Su receive a shock text which asks all Islanders to gather at the fire pit, where they learn the public has voted for their favourite girl and favourite boy. Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island that night.

This leaves the islanders to nervously await the result, well aware that one or more of them could be about to leave the villa for good.

Elsewhere in the episode, a first-look tease from the show's Twitter account has revealed that Tasha plans a surprise meeting with Andrew, with ITV revealing that she intends on asking him to be her boyfriend. But will she get the answer she wants?

