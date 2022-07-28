What happened on Love Island episode 52 last night? Full recap

While the Love Island line-up said goodbye to two more islanders , they quickly said hello to five little ones as the contestants were tasked with looking after their own baby dolls for a day.

Last night, Love Island gave us the episode we've all been waiting for – the baby challenge – and let's just say that some of the couples will make better parents than others.

From mini make-overs to a baby disco, the islanders had a lot of fun with their tiny tots – particularly Davide Sanclimenti, who took a shining to his and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's bundle of joy Irenè.

If you missed last night's episode, then not to worry – we've got you covered. Read on for a full recap of what happened during Love Island episode 52.

What happened on Love Island episode 52 last night?

Danica struts out of the villa as she's eliminated with Jamie ITV

Last night's episode picked up with the fire pit elimination, where Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen, and Paige Thorne and Adam Collard were at risk of leaving.

However, it was unfortunately Danica and Jamie who received the fewest votes and were chosen to leave the villa.

"I came in this big ballsy bombshell and it was a lot harder than anticipated but I'm glad I stayed," she said before exiting the villa in the most Danica way possible – dancing and twerking her way out.

Back in the villa, we watch as Luca Bish and Gemma Owen made up after their argument over the Mile High challenge by hugging it out, while the other islanders talk about them by the fire pit. "They had a massive argument about nothing," Ekin-Su said before Indiyah added: "They just have different opinions about things."

Davide and Ekin-Su with baby Irenè ITV

The next morning, the islanders wake up to the grating sound of crying babies and find five cots in the next room, filled with plastic dolls that they're tasked with caring for.

As the couples get to know their babies, they firstly pick a name, with Paige and Adam going for Sage while Gemma and Luca name their's Rog after Gemma's sister.

Meanwhile, after spitballing a few different names, Dami and Indiya eventually go for Sienna and Ekin-Su and Davide agree on Irenè for their little girl. As for Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, they decide to go for Leo Le Page.

Ekin-Su then receives a text letting the girls know that they'll be heading out of the villa for a mothers' meeting, while the babies stay with their fathers for Daddy Day Care.

Davide immediately takes Irenè on a tour of the villa, taking her around the gym before bringing her up to the terrace. "This is the terrace where mummy be bad," he says before Irenè starts crying. Unfortunately for Ekin-Su, I think she may have seen that episode.

The boys also mix some baby food in a blender for their kids, who are lined up at the kitchen island, before Davide gives baby Irenè a make-over, complete with fake eyelashes. "Hello boys!" Davide says as his daughter – "the new bombshell" – reappears downstairs.

Andrew and Tasha play pass the parcel with baby Leo ITV

Meanwhile, over at their brunch, the girls are talking about their relationships, with Gemma saying that she's in a good place with Luca while Paige has "never been happier" than she is with Adam. As for Tasha, she reveals that she plans on moving in with Andrew once they leave the villa, while Ekin-Su says that she has "something special" with Davide.

Indiyah even says that she's impressed by Dami's parenting skills with baby Sienna, admitting that she can see him being a good dad in real life.

When the girls return from their brunch, the islanders are treated to a baby disco, complete with pass the parcel and personalised baby bottles, making it the cutest party the villa has ever hosted!

Indiyah and Dami are then revealed as the winners of the challenge before all the islanders tuck their babies in their cots and sing them a lullaby to send them off to sleep.

