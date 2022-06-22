Who is Charlie Radnedge? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant who fancies Ekin-Su
Here's everything you need to know about the new islander
The Love Island villa is getting pretty full!
On Wednesday night's show, Antigoni Buxton joined the Love Island 2022 line-up and enjoyed dates with three of the boys - Jay Younger, Davide Sanclimenti and Dami Hope.
But, the girls weren't left out as they received a text telling them to get ready for a cocktail party with the new boy, Charlie.
So, who exactly is the new guy, who already has his eye on three girls?
Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Radnedge, as he makes his debut.
Charlie Radnedge - Key Facts
Age: 26
Job: Real estate development
From: London
Why did Charlie decide to take part in Love Island?
"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity - I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new," Charlie revealed when asked about his decision to sign up for the show.
Is Charlie on Instagram?
He is! Charlie can be followed at @charlieradnedge.
As of June 2022, Charlie has 6.4k followers, with the numbers expected to rise as he takes part in the ITV2 dating series.
The real estate developer likes to travel, regularly sharing snaps from his holidays, as well as some shirtless gym snaps. He'll fit in vey well in the villa by the looks of things.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is Charlie looking for in a partner?
Charlie mentioned that he likes someone who is quite "fiery", so it's no surprise he has his eye on fiery Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
Asked who he likes the look of in the villa ahead of his debut, he said: "Ekin-Su, Paige and Tasha. But I’m keeping an open mind until I meet them. I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone. Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing - I want to find out more about her."
New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1