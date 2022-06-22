But, the girls weren't left out as they received a text telling them to get ready for a cocktail party with the new boy, Charlie.

So, who exactly is the new guy, who already has his eye on three girls?

Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Radnedge, as he makes his debut.

Charlie Radnedge - Key Facts

Age: 26

Job: Real estate development

From: London

Why did Charlie decide to take part in Love Island?

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity - I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new," Charlie revealed when asked about his decision to sign up for the show.

ITV

Is Charlie on Instagram?

He is! Charlie can be followed at @charlieradnedge.

As of June 2022, Charlie has 6.4k followers, with the numbers expected to rise as he takes part in the ITV2 dating series.

The real estate developer likes to travel, regularly sharing snaps from his holidays, as well as some shirtless gym snaps. He'll fit in vey well in the villa by the looks of things.

What is Charlie looking for in a partner?

Charlie mentioned that he likes someone who is quite "fiery", so it's no surprise he has his eye on fiery Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Asked who he likes the look of in the villa ahead of his debut, he said: "Ekin-Su, Paige and Tasha. But I’m keeping an open mind until I meet them. I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone. Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing - I want to find out more about her."

