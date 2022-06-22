Who is Antigoni Buxton? Meet the Love Island 2022 contestant and musician
Here's everything you need to know.
Things are about to get shaken up in the Love Island villa, with new girl Antigoni Buxton on the way, as well as a new boy.
Buxton's arrival was teased on Tuesday night, as Jay Younger noticed the singer-songwriter relaxing on a sun lounger in the villa garden.
Her arrival comes after two islanders left Love Island following a public vote. The public were asked to vote for their favourite boy and girl, and as Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna received the fewest votes, they were sent packing.
So, what will Antigoni bring to the villa?
Here's everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter as she joins the Love Island 2022 line-up.
Antigoni Buxton - Key Facts
Age: 26
Job: Singer-songwriter
From: London
Who is she coupled up with? No one yet as she's new to the villa, but that could all be about to change...
Who is Antigoni Buxton?
Antigoni is a singer-songwriter from London, and the daughter of chef Tonia Buxton. Tonia is a regular guest on Sunday Brunch.
Tonia revealed her excitement at her daughter entering the villa, writing on Instagram: "I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!"
Antigoni was signed to Island Records when she was 20 by former president Darcus Beese.
She is also the ex of former Love Island contestant Jack Fowler.
Why did Antigoni want to take part in Love Island?
"I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible. I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!" Antigoni revealed.
Asked what she thinks she'll bring to the villa, she said: "I think I’m going to bring a positive energy - I’m a very positive person."
Is Antigoni on Instagram?
She sure is! Antigoni can be followed at @antigoni. As of June 2022, she has 34.5k followers, and her following is only expected to grow since joining the ITV2 dating show.
Antigoni shares lots of music videos on her Instagram, as well as photos with some of her famous pals, including YouTubers Yung Filly and Chunkz and boxer Anthony Joshua.
What is Antigoni looking for in a partner?
