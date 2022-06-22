The islanders set about getting to know Antigoni after finding her lounging in the garden first thing in the morning, but she's insistent that she wants to get to know everyone a bit before deciding who's caught her eye.

It's set to be another juicy episode of Love Island tonight as new girl Antigoni Buxton makes her entrance – and that's not the only surprise the Love Island contestants are in for.

"I’ll have to meet everybody," she says. "I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them."

But it sounds like Jay Younger, who's currently having his doubts about his partnership with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, already has Antigoni on his mind.

"She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her," he says in the Beach Hut.

Soon, Antigoni receives a text informing her she can pick three boys to go on dates with.

In a move that's bound to ruffle some feathers, she picks Jay, Dami Hope and Davide Sanclimenti. Fans will have to tune in to find out who she grows closer to.

But the boys aren't the only ones with new options arriving in the villa.

Just as the islanders are getting ready for another evening of Love Island antics, Ekin-Su gets a text.

"Girls, it’s time to get glam as tonight you’ll be welcoming a new boy into the Villa."

The girls head to the garden to host a cocktail party for the hunky new arrival – and there's nothing the guys can do but watch on from the terrace.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Who will the newbies set their sights on? And what's in store for the group with two more added to the line-up?

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.