Love Island fans think Casa Amor will break up Paige and Jacques

With that in mind, we've been asking fans which couples they think will survive the ordeal, and it looks like RadioTimes.com readers don't have too much hope for the future of Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill 's relationship.

There's been lots of speculation that Love Island 's infamous Casa Amor twist will come into effect next week, with the islanders set to be split between two villas as more new singletons join the show.

With almost 500 votes cast on our Twitter poll, 61.1% of respondents said they didn't think that they would make it through, with just 38.9% reckoning that they're a strong couple, so the majority clearly think the writing is on the wall for the pair.

Paige and Jacques first coupled up shortly after rugby league player Jacques arrived in the villa, but Paige soon found herself at the centre of a love triangle when Jay Younger began to show interest.

However, during Monday night's episode, Paige broke the news to Jay that she didn't want to get to know him romantically as she was fixed on Jacques – despite some cross words between the couple earlier that day.

After that ordeal, it appears the couple is secure for now – but Casa Amor has always been known to cause drama, so it will certainly be interesting to see just how secure they are...

