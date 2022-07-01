Love Island fans predict only 1 couple will survive Casa Amor

The ITV2 show is due to air the traditional twist next week , which will see the boys and girls separated with one group being sent to another villa.

Viewers think that Love Island 's Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack will be the only couple to survive the show's next big challenge: Casa Amor.

Each villa will then be joined by a new batch of singletons, at which point we'll have to wait and see whether the current islanders will choose to stick with their partners or embark on a new romance.

In a recent RadioTimes.com poll, fans voted that every current pairing will be split up – with the exception of Dami and Indiyah, who most believe will make it through with their relationship intact.

We've already seen a series of recouplings over the last few weeks, with the latest being the ladies' choice. Tasha Ghouri chose to stay with Andrew Le Page, while Gemma Owen and Luca Bish also remained together. Yet despite these couples having weathered any respective storms so far, fans feel that they will all be torn apart.

Meanwhile, Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill suffered a setback after Jacques found that his heart rate was raised by ex Gemma. So will they survive? Viewers certainly don't hold out much hope!

A source has told The Sun, "Just when the islanders start to get comfortable in their couples, they are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart."

"This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned."

Will the contestants stay loyal, or are they about to have their heads turned? Hopefully we don't have to wait long to find out!

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every night, except Saturdays. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

