What happened in Love Island episode 24 last night? Full recap

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu couldn't quite decide who she wanted to couple with out of her current partner Charlie Radnedge , former partner Jay Younger and her original flame Davide Sanclimenti .

Things got heated in the Love Island villa as a recoupling took place last night.

Antigoni Buxton admitted that she'd like to stay coupled up with Davide, while Danica Taylor explored her options, pulling Jay for a chat, although they both had very different interpretations of the conversation...

Missed Love Island last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch up, otherwise here's are full recap of events.

What happened in Love Island last night?

Love Island's Jay and Antigoni ITV

Following the Love Island heart rate challenge results, Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page had some making up to do. Together they prepared some breakfast for Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri, and just like that, all was back to normal again.

Jacques O'Neill also apologised to Paige Thorne for arguing with her after the results revealed that his heart rate had been raised the most by his ex Gemma Owen.

Ekin-Su then received a message saying that there'd be a recoupling later that day and the girls would choose - cue lots of grafting.

First Danica pulled Jay for a chat as she expressed her interest in getting to know him. Jay admitted that he had more of a romantic connection with Antigoni, and found his age gap with Danica to be too big.

He then spoke to Antigoni and told her about his conversation with Danica, however, when the recoupling took place later that day it seems Danica might have interpreted things a little differently.

As the islanders gathered around the fire pit, each girl revealed who they wanted to couple up with starting with Paige, who chose to recouple with Jacques.

Gemma decided to stick with Luca, while Tasha chose Andrew. Indiyah was up next and picked Dami.

It was now time for Ekin-Su to make her decision. Despite being coupled up with Charlie, the actress, 27, decided she wanted to give things another "chance" with Davide.

That left just two boys for Danica to pick from, and she opted for Jay, meaning Antigoni would be in a couple with Charlie.

Although she was pleased to continue her Love Island journey with Charlie, having arrived in the villa with him, Antigoni wasn't happy with Ekin-Su for not telling her she wanted to pick Davide and Danica for going with Jay, although he'd said he was more interested in her.

Jay tried to plead his case to the boys telling them he had "closed the door" on Danica, however, her side of events were a little different.

Danica finally sat down with Jay, Dami and Indiyah and tried to clear the air. Jay admitted that he told her she must do what's best for her, but thought she'd have left things as he had told her he had more of a romantic connection with Antigoni.

Everyone managed to settle their differences before the night was over, however, unbeknownst to the islanders, the public were then asked to vote for the most compatible couples, with those with the lowest votes at risk of being dumped from the island...

Who could it be?

Love Island couples

As of the latest recoupling, the couples are as follows:

Gemma and Luca

Love Island's Luca and Gemma ITV

Indiyah and Dami

Love Island's Dami and Indiyah ITV

Paige and Jacques

Love Island's Jacques and Paige ITV

Tasha and Andrew

Love Island's Andrew and Tasha ITV

Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su ITV

Danica and Jay

Love Island's Danica and Jay ITV

Antigoni and Charlie

Love Island's Antigoni and Charlie ITV

