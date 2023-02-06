With just nine famous faces remaining in the competition, it was hotting up on the freezing ice in week 4 as the contestants tried to waltz, samba and street dance to the top of the leaderboard.

The 2023 season of Dancing on Ice sped ahead last night, with the celebrity line-up boogieing on down to the rink for Dance Week.

If you missed yesterday's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up on all the week 4 action with our recap video above.

Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson was first up on Sunday, wowing the judges with her sprightly samba and picking up an impressive 32.5 – their highest score yet.

In fact, it was a big night for personal bests, with Joey Essex receiving 30.5 for his dramatic Paso and Patsy Palmer being awarded 24.5 for her take on the Time Warp.

Unfortunately, the ex-EastEnders star's best score was the second worst in the competition, although it was Ekin-Su who landed at the bottom with her disco routine despite a saucy cameo from her boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su became the third celebrity to leave the competition on Sunday. ITV

Unsurprisingly, it was Nile Wilson who topped the scoreboard yet again with his street dance routine, while The Vivienne followed closely behind in second place, receiving 32.5 for a country performance to a Dolly Parton classic.

After the public voted to save their favourites, it was Patsy and Ekin-Su who found themselves in the skate-off, with all four judges deciding to keep Patsy in the competition.

Speaking about her time in the competition, a tearful Ekin-Su said that she "gave everything" to the show and "fell in love with the ice".

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sundays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

