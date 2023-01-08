The performer impressed viewers with their debut song, a cover of Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol, which judge Jonathan Ross described as even better than the original recording.

The brand new season of The Masked Singer has kept fans guessing over the identity of its mystery line-up , but almost half of viewers agree on a theory about Rhino, according to a poll by RadioTimes.com .

Ross went on to guess that Rhino's identity was popular singer-songwriter James Blunt, although viewers believe he is more likely to be another British musician – Busted band member Charlie Simpson.

Simpson has been part of the group since it was initially formed by Warner Music, performing vocals and lead guitar as well as drums, keyboards and synths on their tracks.

The Masked Singer fans became suspicious that Simpson could be hiding under the elaborate Rhino costume after a handful of clues dropped during a recent episode.

Chiefly, viewers felt that references to "law and order" – including a Sheriff's car – could elude to the name of the band to which Simpson is most closely associated.

Commentators on Twitter also noted three arrows in the background of Rhino's segment which could represent the Busted line-up, comprised of Simpson and longtime bandmates Matt Willis and James Bourne.

In a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com, just under half of respondents said they thought Simpson was the true identity of Rhino, but another prominent recording artist wasn't far behind.

James Arthur snagged 39 percent of the vote, with many viewers noting that his vocal style is similar to that which we've heard from Rhino so far.

The Masked Singer's judging panel have also named Rylan Clark and James Blunt as possibilities, although these suggestions have proven less popular, with only seven and three percent of the vote share respectively.

The most recent elimination from the new season of The Masked Singer was Piece of Cake, who was revealed to be none other than pop icon Lulu.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 14th January 2023.

