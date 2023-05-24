This time, the hit BBC One documentary programme will see a new line-up of celebrities try to research their family history and uncover the fascinating and moving lives of their ancestors.

It’s been a staple on our screens since 2004 - and now Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to our TVs for its 20th season.

Kicking off with Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, the cast will also follow actress Lesley Manville, comedian Chris Ramsey and former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, to name but a few of the big names who are taking part.

But when will the 20th season begin, and what can we expect? Read on to find out…

The first episode of Who Do You Think You Are? season 20 will air on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 1st June 2023. Eight more episodes will follow every week, which will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once they’ve been on our screens.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 line-up

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 75

Instagram: @andrewlloydwebber

Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber is a composer who is responsible for hit musicals such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Evita and Phantom of the Opera.

Over the years, he has been awarded six Tonys, three Grammys (as well as the Grammy Legend Award), an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a BRIT Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, the 2008 Classic BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Emmy Award... phew!

Claire Foy

Claire Foy in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 39

Viewers may know actress Claire Foy from her Emmy-winning role as a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix smash hit The Crown.

Last year, she starred in the Oscar-winning film Women Talking.

Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 48

Instagram: @beargrylls

Adventurer Bear Grylls burst onto our screens in 2006 in his series Man vs. Wild, which aired until 2011.

Since then, he has starred in and presented many shows, including survival skills game show The Island, and Running Wild with Bear Grylls, where he took celebrity guests including Barack Obama, Kate Winslet and Ben Stiller on a two-day trip in the wilderness.

Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 40

Instagram: @keviclifton

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton bowed out of the show in 2020, after winning the series and lifting the Glitterball trophy in 2018 with his now partner Stacey Dooley, who gave birth to their first child in January.

Since leaving the show, Kevin has been enjoying a sparkling career in musical theatre, and has toured the UK in the likes of Rock of Ages, Strictly Ballroom and Singin' in the Rain.

Chris and Xand van Tulleken

Chris and Xand van Tulleken in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 44

Instagram: @drchris_drxand

Identical twin brothers Chris and Xand are medical doctors and science broadcasters.

They have appeared on numerous shows including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 33

Instagram: @emilyatack

Bursting onto our screens in The Inbetweeners back in 2008, Emily has also appeared on programmes such as Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and several of Keith Lemon's comedy shows.

Since 2020, she has starred in her own sketch series, The Emily Atack Show, and will play Sarah Stratton in the upcoming adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel, Rivals.

Dev Griffin

Dev Griffin in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 38

Instagram: @dev

Dev is a British radio presenter, DJ and actor who is most commonly known for presenting Heart's evening show since January 2022.

He is also known for his former weekend afternoon shows on BBC Radio 1.

Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 36

Instagram: @iamchrisramsey

Comedian Chris's presenting credits include I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp and the BBC talent series Little Mix: The Search - as well as hosting his own chat show with wife Rosie, with whom he also hosts their award-winning podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed.

Chris also went on to reach the semi-finals of Strictly in 2019, finishing in fourth place.

Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville in Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Age: 67

Acting royalty - literally, thanks to her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown! - Lesley will also be joining this year's line-up.

Beginning her career in 1972, she is a three-time Olivier winner, as well as being Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated for her work over the years.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 episode guide

Fans of Who Do You Think You Are? are no strangers to the programme’s award-winning format - and season 20 promises even more astonishing revelations for the celebrities.

Musical theatre superstar Andrew Lloyd Webber unearths uncanny parallels between his life and the lives of his ancestors, while actor and comedian Emily Atack discovers that she, Ryan Reynolds and a certain football club have a lot more in common than she might ever have guessed.

Claire Foy finds out that her family were caught up in a murder trial, whereas Lesley Manville learns how an ancestor fighting for workers’ rights ended up paying a very heavy price.

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton ends up in one of the most remote places in Canada, and broadcaster and DJ Dev Griffin travels to Jamaica, where he’s surprised by some very personal records about his great-grandparents.

Comedian, podcaster and TV host Chris Ramsey comes to realise that the saying ‘you make your own luck’ might be one of the most apt phrases applied to his family’s past, as he discovers some extraordinary survival stories and an ancestor who won a very unusual lottery.

Twin doctors and presenters Chris and Xand van Tulleken are hot on the trail of their Dutch ancestry, and adventurer Bear Grylls is delighted to end up in the wild, surprisingly through a royal connection.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 trailer

A trailer for the upcoming series isn’t available yet, but we’ll be sure to post it here once it is released.

Who Do You Think You Are? starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 1st June at 9pm.

