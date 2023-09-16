Strictly Come Dancing's Bobby Brazier says he might talk back to judges
Craig may have met his match in Bobby Brazier!
When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing, we can always count on at least one judge (ahem, Craig Revel Horwood) to dish out some very critical feedback after the celebs' performances.
Well, this year Craig's comments might not go down too well with all of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Bobby Brazier - who is one of the 15 contestants taking on the Glitterball - said his reaction to criticism could depend on his mood that day.
Asked if he's going to take the judges' feedback on board and move forward, Brazier laughed: "It depends on what state of mind I'm in. It depends how much sleep I've had."
Nevertheless, the EastEnders star is looking forward to Strictly, adding: "I'm excited to hear what they have to say and take it back to the studio."
He added: "The journey that I'm going to go on with my partner, and my friends now, it's going to be so beautiful. They're going to see me at my best and at my worst, and it's just a really sweet thing, I think."
And that's not the only thing Bobby's keen on.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, Bobby revealed he's looking forward to the "sexy dances".
"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing: "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."
Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
