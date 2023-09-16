Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Bobby Brazier - who is one of the 15 contestants taking on the Glitterball - said his reaction to criticism could depend on his mood that day.

Asked if he's going to take the judges' feedback on board and move forward, Brazier laughed: "It depends on what state of mind I'm in. It depends how much sleep I've had."

Nevertheless, the EastEnders star is looking forward to Strictly, adding: "I'm excited to hear what they have to say and take it back to the studio."

He added: "The journey that I'm going to go on with my partner, and my friends now, it's going to be so beautiful. They're going to see me at my best and at my worst, and it's just a really sweet thing, I think."

Bobby Brazier, winner of the Rising Star award, poses in the press room at the National Television Awards 2023. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

And that's not the only thing Bobby's keen on.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, Bobby revealed he's looking forward to the "sexy dances".

"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing: "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

