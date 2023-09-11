The actor rose to prominence through his work in theatre, having starred in Billy Elliot, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Kiss Me, Kate.

Viewers may also recognise Williams from the BBC sitcom Bad Education, as Stephen Carmichael.

Layton Williams.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Layton said he plans to be authentic and fabulous when it comes his costumes each week on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

"Obviously, there are some weeks that will be like a costume for the theme that you're doing, or the storyline, but I dress many different ways when I'm Layton. So, I feel like, why wouldn’t I do that when I'm on Strictly?," the actor explained.

"I want to represent me, I want to represent my community and go out there and slay!"

Ahead of his appearance on the talent show, it was reported Williams is set to make history as the first male contestant to be able to wear a dress on the dance floor, as well as a suit - something he has opened up about.

"As long as it's fabulous, as long as it's me, as long as it's authentic to what I would represent anyway. The team have been so good," Williams told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Following his Strictly Come Dancing 2023 announcement, he said in a statement: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in the most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the ballroom.

"So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… All the sequins!"

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

