Adam Thomas will be competing alongside the likes of Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy CBE, Bobby Brazier and others in a truly dazzling celebrity line-up.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Adam Thomas revealed his brothers, wife and children will be supporting him each weekend.

"They're rooting for me. And then having them in the audience on a Saturday night cheering me on would just be the icing on the cake for me. And I think that's why I'm doing it," he explained.

He continued: "We go on this journey, but also my family is going on this journey with us. Especially my kids and my wife, as long as they've got a smile on the face, every Saturday night, I've done my job. As long as I can make my kids happy, that's all that matters to me."

Ahead of the live shows, Thomas has been training with the cast, something he admits has been "tough" amidst his rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

The actor admitted there are some things in training he can't do as it brings him pain. "I'll be honest, its impact is already here. It's difficult, you know, there's some stuff that I can't necessarily do. Stuff that I'm in pain doing," he told RadioTimes.com.

"I think since January, there's not been a day that I've woken up without being in pain - as drastic as it sounds, it's the truth. Every day is a struggle."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

