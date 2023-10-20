Thomas has been singing the praises of Mushtuk since their training sessions, saying she has "the patience of a saint".

He told RadioTimes.com: "I've got a great partner as well. [She] has the patience of a saint".

As the dancing duo get ready to perform a Couple's Choice to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys, here's everything you need to know about Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Luba Mushtuk?

Luba Mushtuk. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Age: 33

Instagram: @lubamushtuk

X/Twitter: @LubaMushtuk

Luba Mushtuk was an assistant choreographer on the show for a number of years before being given celebrity partner James Cracknell in 2019. Unfortunately, they were voted out of the competition first.

Luba has also been part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, and has performed on both Giovanni Pernice's and Kevin and Karen Clifton's tours.

Luba is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship.

Who is Luba paired with on Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Luba has been paired with Adam Thomas on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 air?

The fifth Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show will air at 6:35pm on Saturday 21st October on BBC One, the BBC has confirmed.

It will be followed by the results show on Sunday 22nd October.

All the celebrities will be performing, the judges will be scoring, and the public will be voting.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.