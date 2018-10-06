Twitter: @NadiyaBychkova

Strictly wins: 0. Nadiya was brand new to Strictly in 2017 and made it all the way to the quarter final with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, but was second out when partnered with Lee Rya during Strictly 2018.

Which Strictly celebrity is Nadiya paired with this year?

Nadiya has landed former England footballer David James for Strictly 2019.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova?

Nadiya was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The model-cum-ballroom and latin dancer is more than a suitable pro for Strictly: after starting dancing aged 4 (!) she went on to win several national dance championships and was even declared the World Champion in 10 Dance (a competition judging 10 styles of ballroom and latin) in 2014 and 2015.

She was partnered with Davood Ghadami, and made it all the way to the quarter-finals – not a bad debut year. Can she make it to the final for 2019?