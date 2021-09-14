Who is Cameron Lombard? Meet new Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancer

Light up the ballroom and prepare the glitter, as Strictly Come Dancing is back – along with four brand new dancers who have joined the professional line-up.

Advertisement

With Anton Du Beke replacing Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel and Janette Manrara taking on presenting duties on It Takes Two, a few more professionals were needed to help out the Strictly 2021 contestants.

Enter Cameron Lombard, the current South African Latin Champion who along with Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał and Kai Widdrington will be entering the Strictly ballroom for the first time in the hopes of winning that elusive Glitterball trophy.

Here is all you need to know about Cameron Lombard.

Who is Cameron Lombard?

Age: 20

Instagram: cameronkylelombard

Born and raised in Cape Town, Cameron Lombard was inspired to start dancing aged six after seeing his sister perform. Within a year he was winning local and regional competitions, and in 2009 he reached the semi-finals of SA’s Got Talent – despite only being eight-years-old.

Clearly not one to give up, Cameron competed in the talent show again in 2012, this time reaching the finals with his partner Donlynn Fischer.

Despite not winning the competition, the talented duo would go on to become the South African Junior Champions in Ballroom and Latin, with Cameron eventually acquiring eighteen South African dance titles. He is now the current South African Latin Champion and even represented South Africa at the World Latin Championships in 2019.

Cameron is also an ambassador for Climate Actions Now, and ran his own dance school before relocating to London for Strictly. Here’s hoping the move pays off with a Glitterball trophy soon!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Cameron Lombard said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Cameron has described Strictly Come Dancing as a “life changing opportunity” and hopes to represent not only himself but his home country of South Africa.

He said: “Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.