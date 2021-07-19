Strictly Come Dancing announces 4 new professional dancers for 2021 series

With Anton Du Beke and Janette Manrara leaving the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up behind this series, the BBC has announced four new pros preparing to take to the dance floor later this summer.

Anton will be taking his place on the judging panel instead of donning his dancing shoes this year, replacing Bruno Tonioli, who is unable to feature in the 2021 series due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Janette, meanwhile, has bowed out of the professional line-up and will instead be taking over the reins from Zoe Ball on It Takes Two, co-hosting with Rylan Clark-Neal.

Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal join the professional dancers already confirmed for the upcoming series.

Kai, who had previously featured in group numbers and toured with a number of the current Strictly pros, is World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional.

Nikita joins Strictly from Germany’s Let’s Dance and is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy.

Cameron, meanwhile, is the reigning South African Latin Champion and Jowita, who won the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer last year, The Greatest Dancer, was the Polish Open Latin Champion in 2014.

The new additions can’t wait to get started on Strictly, with Kai saying: “This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

Nikita said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Lobard added: “Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Jowita said: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this summer.