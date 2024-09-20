As ever, each celebrity needs a professional dance partner and amongst this year's line-up of pros is none other than Amy Dowden, who returns to the dance floor after a year off.

But who is Amy Dowden and how did she get into dancing? Read on for everything you need to know about the dancer, including her celebrity partner for 2024!

Who is Amy Dowden?

Amy Dowden. BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

Age: 34

More like this

Instagram: amy_dowden

X: dowden_amy

Celebrity partner: JB Gill

Amy began dancing at the age of eight and in 2017, she became the British National Champion alongside her now husband Ben Jones, and at the time they were the first all-British pair to win the championships in over 30 years.

Just some of their other accolades include becoming British Dance Federation Champions, English Closed Champions and Welsh Closed and Open Champions.

To this day, Amy Dowden is one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK.

In May 2023, the dancer announced she had been diagnosed with grade III breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. She was unable to partake in Strictly Come Dancing.

After chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, in February 2024, Amy announced her latest check-up showed "no sign of the disease", thought she wouldn't receive an "all clear" for five years.

She returns to the series this year with a brand new celebrity partner.

What has Amy Dowden said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Speaking of her return to the dance floor after a year's break, Amy described the feeling as "really surreal".

She explained: "I'll never forget watching at home the first year when Natasha Kaplinsky won. I'd never seen anything like it before on TV.

"At the time I was dancing and going to Blackpool regularly but to see it on TV was special so to be part of the anniversary feels surreal. I think it's going to be a real celebration of a series."

Who is Amy paired with on Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Amy Dowden is paired with JLS singer JB Gill on Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st September at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.