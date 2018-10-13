Twitter: @gorkamarquez1

Strictly wins: 0 - but he did come close in 2017, as he made it to the final with partner Alexandra Burke, before they were pipped to the post by Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Which Strictly celebrity has Gorka been paired with?

More like this

Model Katie Piper.

Who is Gorka Márquez?

Gorka is a Spanish dancing machine. Having first hit the dancefloor aged 12, Gorka soon became one of the top dancers in his country – he represented Spain in the World Latin Championships in 2010, and reached the semi-finals of the 2012 WDSF World Cup.

So far, so Strictly. But there's more: Gorka tops off his CV by taking the lead role in dancing mega-show Burn the Floor, which saw him rumba-ing, samba-ing and salsa-ing all over the globe.

Advertisement

His first ever Strictly celebrity pairing was with EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, but the pair sadly only lasted three weeks on the show before being voted off. However, Gorka made something of a comeback for week five when he returned to partner Anastacia owing to her partner Brendan Cole being injured. In series 15 he made it to second with Alexandra Burke.