Strictly Come Dancing confirms Blackpool and new themed week

The broadcaster has revealed that this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up will be performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, while the show will celebrate the BBC's centenary year with a special week dedicated to the broadcaster's birthday.

With Strictly Come Dancing 's 2022 season just a few weeks away, it's officially time to get excited for the long-running dance competition – particularly with the BBC announcing that Blackpool Week is finally returning!

The week, which sees the remaining celebrities perform a routine at the popular venue, was scrapped during the pandemic – however, bosses had previously said that they wanted to bring it back.

Fans will also see the return of a few classic Strictly themes, including Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week, as well as a "new special BBC 100 themed week".

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. BBC

The fun-filled episode will see each of the couples dance to the theme song of an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services.

"There will also be two dazzling professional routines, one dedicated to the BBC’s natural history programming and another that will see our professional dancers 'crashing' some of the BBC’s flagship shows," the broadcaster has teased.

Speaking about the plans for season 20, executive producer Sarah James said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

"It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool!"

The BBC recently confirmed the start date for Strictly's 2022 series after professional Johannes Radebe revealed on The Big Breakfast that the show begins on 17th September.

Strictly's upcoming season will see the likes of Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams MBE, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, James Bye and Helen Skelton take to the dance floor in the hopes of winning the coveted glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 begins on Saturday 17th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

