Strictly Come Dancing bosses want to return to Blackpool in 2022

Speaking at an event for Women in Film & TV (UK), the show's executive producer, Sarah James, revealed plans to head to Blackpool for the 2022 series.

The BBC's Strictly Come Dancing will return for its 20th series later this year, and the producers are hoping to bring back one of its most popular features just in time for the anniversary - Blackpool Week.

"We're thinking about all of it," she said. "But you know, I think what we've kind of learned is that we won't know until much nearer the time and even then it could change again. Obviously we want to go back to Blackpool. We love Blackpool, we always have the best time there and it's obviously always an amazing show."

Despite her hopes to get the show back to normal, James fears Blackpool Week won't be without "problems" given the ongoing pandemic.

The producer continued: "We definitely want to go back, but you know it will come with problems if COVID is still rife and if isolation is still a thing, because it's very small behind the scenes. Everybody stays in a hotel, we all travel up on a train, so there's all of these measures again that we do to try to keep everybody safe.

"We're really hopeful that we'll go back, but I think we'll have to make that decision later in the year when it starts to become more aware about where we're heading really."

Traditionally, the final seven couples in the competition head off to Blackpool for the live shows, which are held at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, commonly known as "the home of dancing competitions".

In 2020, however, this was scrapped due to COVID restrictions, and last year, Blackpool Week was cancelled for the second year running, despite the BBC's plans for the show to return to a more traditional series.

"We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future," James said at the time.

