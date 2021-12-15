Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021: Release date, line-up, songs and dances

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is about to come to an end, with the grand final set to take place this weekend. But once we know our Glitterball 2021 champion, we still have one more edition of the dancing extravaganza to go for Christmas.

In it, six celebs will take to the ballroom and bust out some festive moves in the hope of impressing the four judges. The show won’t be live, it is Christmas Day after all, but all the fun and frills that we expect from Strictly will be on hand to entertain us.

But who are the six celebs taking part, and when can you watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special? Here is all you need to know!

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One right when most of us will be settling into our food coma. It is scheduled right in heart of the BBC festive schedule on Christmas Day at 5:10pm.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special hosts and judges

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will all return from the main series to cast their eye over the festive events, while regular hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on presenting duties.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 line-up?

Six celebrities are ready to strut their stuff in the ballroom and entertain us on Christmas day. Here is the full Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 line-up:

Music star, Anne-Marie. Paired with Graziano Di Prima

Presenter, Jay Blades. Paired with Luba Mushtuk

TV personality, Fred Sirieix. Paired with Dianne Buswell

Presenter, Mel Giedroyc. Paired with Neil Jones

Newsreader, Moira Stewart. Paired with Aljaz Skorjanec

Presenter, Adrian Chiles. Paired with Jowita Przystal

What are the songs and dances for the Strictly Come Dancing special?

And here are the songs and dances that each couple will perform!

Mel & Neil – Couples Choice to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice

Adrian & Jowita – American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding

Moira & Aljaz – Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Justin Bieber

Anne-Marie & Graziano – Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani

Fred & Dianne – Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens

Jay & Luba – Jive to Hooky Street/Only Fools and Horses by John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst

We know that Only Fools and Horses had some stellar Christmas specials, but we aren’t sure that song really fits in with the ones the others have been given!

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special is on BBC One at 5:10pm on Saturday 25th December.