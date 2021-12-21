Strictly Come Dancing gives festive first look at Christmas special celebs in action

While 2020 might have robbed us of the annual Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, the festive fun is back on screens this year.

A glittering line-up of celebs are Strictly-fied and in the mood for celebration, including TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and broadcaster Moira Stewart.

Also taking to the dance floor on Christmas Day are singer Anne-Marie, The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and presenter Adrian Chiles.

And RadioTimes.com can reveal the first peek at the special, which sees the stars showing off their dancing skills on the Strictly floor.

The celebs and pros take to the dance floor to the tune of Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, courtesy of Dave Arch and his fabulous orchestra.

All dressed in Christmas jumpers and with the ballroom decorated with lights and trees, the festivity is impossible to deny.

For those looking forward to tuning in to the special on Christmas Day, it’s airing on BBC One in the late afternoon, perfectly timed for that post-roast lazy period.

Asked what made her want to sign up for the Strictly Christmas special, former Bake Off host Mel said: “It took me about one second to decide – not even that. My agent asked if I wanted to take part in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Chris…’ and at that moment I jumped up and said, ‘Yes, absolutely.'”

Mel is partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones, who revealed: “I’m doing commercial dancing to Ice Ice Baby on Christmas Day with Mel – there is nowhere else you could do that!”

Moira, meanwhile, also spoke about the fun of the festive episode.

Saying she thinks “everyone” is stiff competition for the Glitterball, she admitted: “One thing I have missing in me is a competitive bone. To me it is a giggle, I just want to enjoy it!”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs Christmas Day at 5:10pm on BBC One.

