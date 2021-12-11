Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special songs and dances revealed

BBC One has revealed all the dances for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special – and the festive tracks the couples will be dancing to.

Singer Anne-Marie and First Dates maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix lead the starry Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up, which also includes newsreader Moira Stuart and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades was the first celebrity to be announced for the Strictly Christmas special on Monday 22nd November, while Adrian Chiles was the sixth celeb to join the official line-up.

All six couples will be hoping to impress the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, in addition to the voting public.

This year’s Christmassy tracks include Feliz Navidad, danced to by Anne-Marie and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima, and the wintery Ice Ice Baby, which Mel and partner Neil Jones will boogie to for a chance to lift the Christmas Glitterball trophy.

Read on for the complete list of songs and dances for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Mel & Neil – Couples Choice to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice

Adrian & Jowita – American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding

Moira & Aljaz – Salsa to Santa Claus is Coming to Town by Justin Bieber

Anne-Marie & Graziano – Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani

Fred & Dianne – Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens

Jay & Luba – Jive to Hooky Street/Only Fools And Horses by John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:10pm and the results show airs 7:15pm Sunday on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.