Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 line-up: Meet all the stars taking part

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing will return to the ballroom this Christmas for a fabulous festive special.

It will see six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.

As they perform a Christmas-inspired routine, all six couples will be hoping to impress the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting audience.

But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?

So far, three celebs have been confirmed for the Christmas spectacular, with more announcements expected very soon.

As we get closer and closer to the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, here’s everything you need to know about the line-up.

Mel Giedroyc

Age: 53

Job: TV presenter and actress

Partnered with: Neil Jones

Presenter Mel Giedroyc will be stepping onto the dance floor this Christmas for the festive special.

“I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978,” she said.

Mel is an actress, comedian, writer, television and radio presenter. She has presented BBC’s Children in Need, Let It Shine and Eurovision – You Decide. Along with her comedy partner Sue Perkins, she co-hosted seven series of The Great British Bake Off and together they starred in the Sky series Hitmen.

Fred Sirieix

Age: 49

Job: Maître d’hôtel

Instagram: @fred_sirieix

Twitter: @fredsirieix1

Partnered with: Diane Buswell

First Dates star Fried Sirieix was the second celebrity to be announced for the festive special, and will be paired with professional dance partner Diane Buswell.

“I absolutely love Christmas so I’m delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne. I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don’t make the judges say, ‘Bah, Humbug!’,” Fred said.

Fred Sirieix is a TV personality, author and maître d’hôtel, known for his role on Channel 4’s First Dates and the spin-off show, First Dates Hotel. He also presents BBC Two’s Remarkable Places to Eat and stars in ITV’s hit series Gordon, Gino and Fred.

Jay Blades

Age: 51

Job: Furniture restorer

Instagram: @jaybladesmbe

Twitter: @jayblades_

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades was the first celeb to be announced for the Strictly Christmas special on Monday 22nd November.

“I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!”

Blades is a modern furniture restorer and presenter. He is best known for presenting The Repair Shop, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix. In addition to his television work, Jay spends time running workshops and motivating disadvantaged people in the community.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 will air on BBC One on Christmas Day. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.