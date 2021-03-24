First Dates Hotel 2021 release date: Host, staff, cast, filming location and news

If you loved First Dates, and Teens First Dates, which debuted on Channel 4 this year, well you’re in luck because Fred Sireix ans his crew are back, this time for First Dates Hotel, where singletons get to find love while enjoying a night or two at a plush hotel.

Advertisement

So when is it back? Who are the contestants looking for love? And which staff members can we expect to see back on the show?

RadioTimes.com has all the answers!

Here’s everything you need to know as series six comes to Channel 4.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

First Dates Hotel release date

The first episode of the new series will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, March 24th at 9pm.

From there on, episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.

Episodes will then be made available to stream on All 4, where viewers will also be able to find previous episodes.

First Dates Hotel host

Like First Dates and Teen First Dates, First Dates Hotel is also presented by French maître d’hôtel Fred Sireix, who has worked on the shows since the launch in 2013.

Channel 4

First Dates Hotel staff

The series six First Dates Hotel staff includes original staff members Fred, CiCi, Grant and Merlin.

The show was shot in 2019, so doesn’t include new staff members Fiona, Daniella and David who joined the show in 2020.

You can read more about the First Dates staff here.

Who are the contestants looking for love on First Dates Hotel?

The rooms are fully booked at First Dates hotel, with the first episode seeing three couples getting to know one another better.

Thaila, 24, is willing to let her phobia of kissing go for the right man, as she’s sent on a date with 25-year-old Essex lad Jack. But will sparks fly, or will Thalia kiss another frog?

Also in episode one, 79-year-old Tony will get a second chance at finding love with the glamourous Lesley. A seven year widower, Tony is looking for someone to share his twilight years with.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire-born Winston says being ‘the only gay in the village’ has made meeting potential dates difficult.

Advertisement

Luckily for him, he won’t be the ‘only gay in the village’ with Fred and his team working magic to find Winston the perfect date.

Channel 4

Where is the First Dates Hotel?

First Dates Hotel is filmed at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Telese, around an hour from the Amalfi Coast.

Given that the show is filmed overseas in the South of Italy many might be wondering how the series took place given the current pandemic.

Well, Channel 4 have confirmed that filming actually took place pre COVID-19, so no restrictions were in place back then.

First Dates Hotel starts on Channel 4 on Wednesday, March 24th at 9pm. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.