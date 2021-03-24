First Dates Hotel 2021 release date: Host, staff, cast, filming location and news
Here's everything you need to know as First Dates Hotel returns to Channel 4 for a brand new series.
If you loved First Dates, and Teens First Dates, which debuted on Channel 4 this year, well you’re in luck because Fred Sireix ans his crew are back, this time for First Dates Hotel, where singletons get to find love while enjoying a night or two at a plush hotel.
So when is it back? Who are the contestants looking for love? And which staff members can we expect to see back on the show?
Here’s everything you need to know as series six comes to Channel 4.
First Dates Hotel release date
The first episode of the new series will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, March 24th at 9pm.
From there on, episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.
Episodes will then be made available to stream on All 4, where viewers will also be able to find previous episodes.
First Dates Hotel host
Like First Dates and Teen First Dates, First Dates Hotel is also presented by French maître d’hôtel Fred Sireix, who has worked on the shows since the launch in 2013.
First Dates Hotel staff
The series six First Dates Hotel staff includes original staff members Fred, CiCi, Grant and Merlin.
The show was shot in 2019, so doesn’t include new staff members Fiona, Daniella and David who joined the show in 2020.
Who are the contestants looking for love on First Dates Hotel?
The rooms are fully booked at First Dates hotel, with the first episode seeing three couples getting to know one another better.
Thaila, 24, is willing to let her phobia of kissing go for the right man, as she’s sent on a date with 25-year-old Essex lad Jack. But will sparks fly, or will Thalia kiss another frog?
Also in episode one, 79-year-old Tony will get a second chance at finding love with the glamourous Lesley. A seven year widower, Tony is looking for someone to share his twilight years with.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire-born Winston says being ‘the only gay in the village’ has made meeting potential dates difficult.
Luckily for him, he won’t be the ‘only gay in the village’ with Fred and his team working magic to find Winston the perfect date.