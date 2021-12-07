Sheridan Smith pulls out of Strictly Christmas special performance with Gary Barlow

Sheridan Smith will no longer appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, where she had been set to perform her new single with Gary Barlow.

The two have collaborated on How Christmas Is Supposed to Be, taken from Barlow’s brand new festive album The Dream of Christmas, with a duet initially planned for the much-anticipated Strictly special.

However, plans have now had to be changed, as The Sun reports that Smith has pulled out of the festive episode shortly before it was set to film at Elstree Studios.

The reason for her sudden withdrawal from the Strictly Come Dancing special has not been confirmed, but it comes just days after reports of a car crash involving the entertainer.

Smith’s Range Rover was said to have crashed into trees in Essex during the extreme weather of Storm Arwen, but she survived the accident with only “minor cuts and bruises”.

Police confirmed at the time that no other driver was involved and no offence had been committed.

It is yet to be announced whether Barlow will go on to perform solo, or be paired up with someone else for his performance.

Five celebrities have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up, including newsreader Moira Stuart, former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, and First Dates maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix.

In the meantime, the main series still has to crown its champ for this year, with Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu, Rhys Stephenson and John Whaite still in the running to lift the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7:05pm this Saturday 11th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.