Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start date 'confirmed' by Johannes Radebe

Now, the air date for the show's launch may have been confirmed, by a combination of former contestant AJ Odudu and professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

With the full line-up for this year's 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing now having been announced, it was always only a matter of time until we found out just when the show would be returning to our screens.

Professional dancer Radebe was appearing on Channel 4's The Big Breakfast on Saturday 20th August when co-host Odudu said: "We do have the exclusive that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is gonna be September 17th, how exciting!"

Radebe then responded: "It is exciting. You would know, you're in the same circle, everybody else is waiting for it, I know."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse BBC

If correct, it would mean there's only a matter of weeks for fans to wait until we return to the ballroom, with this year's line-up featuring soap stars, a Paralympian and pop sensations amongst others.

The full line-up is as follows: Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams MBE, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, James Bye and Helen Skelton.

Meanwhile, the show's line-up of professional dancers has seen a switch-up this year, with Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec both announcing their departures from the show and four new members of the roster being revealed earlier this year.

Last year, Johannes made history as part of Strictly's first same-sex dancing couple, when he was paired up with Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite. The couple went on to be runners-up to winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

