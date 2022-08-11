The show originally aired on Channel 4 between 1992 and 2001, and was presented by the likes of Chris Evans, Gaby Roslin, Denise van Outen and Johnny Vaughan.

Channel 4 cult hit The Big Breakfast is returning to our screens this summer.

Defined by an anarchic spirit, the show delighted viewers with a mix of news, weather, interviews and impromptu games – and offered an alternative start to the day to its competitors BBC Breakfast and GMTV.

After 20 years off air, the show was resurrected as a one-off special for Channel 4’s Black to Front day of Black programming last September, with presenters Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu at the helm.

And now, they'll be returning to our screens to front the rebooted series, which is set to air for the first time this weekend (Saturday, 13th August 2022).

Speaking about the show ahead of the 2021 special, Gilligan said: "It was just anarchy in the morning. If you look at TV at the moment, there isn’t anything like this. There’s still fan groups for The Big Breakfast, which goes to show how big its legacy was. To be among the ranks of people who have presented it is massive."

Odudu added: "I always used to watch The Big Breakfast before school, which meant I was quite often late. It was naughty TV, essentially, and we’re all looking forward to poking fun at the world and news. I can’t wait to keep that same spirit but obviously putting our own stamp on it, too."

With the show's start date fast approaching, read on for everything you need to know about Gilligan and Odudu.

Who are The Big Breakfast 2022 presenters?

While former Big Breakfast presenter Denise van Outen will appear as a guest in the first instalment, she'll be officially handing over the reins to two new hosts as detailed below:

Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer. ITV

Age: 34

Instagram: mothecomedian

Twitter: MoTheComedian

Stand-up comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star Mo Gilligan will present The Big Breakfast this time around.

He has hosted the likes of The Lateish Show and co-hosted The Big Narstie Show, and has also appeared as a judge on The Masked Singer.

Speaking about hosting The Big Breakfast 2022, he said: "I love being part of this incredible history making show. The whole team are so spectacular.

"I have so much fun working with AJ – she's one of the best in the business. And now a live summer series? LET'S GO!"

AJ Odudu

Strictly star AJ Odudu. BBC

Age: 34

Instagram: @ajodudu

Twitter: AJOdudu

Mo Gilligan will be joined by presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Aj Odudu.

Speaking about returning to the show, she said: "There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens.

"I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show."

When does The Big Breakfast start in 2022?

The show will kick off on Saturday, 13th August at 10am on Channel 4 and All 4.

There will be four episodes in the first series in total, airing every Saturday.

The Big Breakfast begins on Saturday 13th August at 10am on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

