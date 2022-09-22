15 celebrity contestants have been confirmed to take part in the 20th edition of the much-loved BBC dance competition, and one of them is Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

There’s an autumn chill in the air, meaning it’s nearly time for a brand new season of Strictly Come Dancing .

The presenter, who has also appeared on programmes like The Wright Stuff and This Morning and has taken part in The Celebrity Circle with her fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, will be crossing her fingers that she can impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

As she prepares to make her debut on the dance floor, here’s everything you need to know about Kaye Adams, from her career so far to just how she’s feeling about taking on the Strictly challenge.

Who is Kaye Adams?

Kaye Adams for Loose Women. Nicky Johnston/ITV

Age: 59

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @kayeadamsofficial

Twitter: @kayeadams

Adams is a broadcaster best known for anchoring ITV's Loose Women, and for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland. She was also previously a regular panellist on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff.

She started her career working as a news journalist and has presented for channels including STV, the BBC and Channel 5. She also started her own podcast this year entitled How to Be 60 with Kaye Adams.

What has Kaye Adams said about joining Strictly 2022?

Adams said of joining the show: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!"

Adams announced that she was taking part in Strictly while on Loose Women, where she said: "Actually it’s quite funny because I’m terrified, I’m absolutely terrified. As Nadia [Sawalha] very kindly says, as a supportive friend does - 'Let’s face it, you can’t dance', which is true. It’s true!

"It’ll be a journey. I’ll be honest with you, I can think of a million reasons not to do this and when these gorgeous dancers came on, I nearly exited from both ends of my body, honestly.

"But I thought, 'Am I going to be thinking at the end of September, I wish I’d done this?' I’m 59, 60 at the end of this year and I was like, 'Well, why not?'"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

We finally have an official air date for Strictly Come Dancing season 20: the competition will kick off with a launch show airing on Friday 23rd September at 7pm on BBC One, when we will learn more about this year's partnerships. Then the first live show will air the following day, Saturday 24th September, at 6.45pm on the same channel.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on BBC One on Friday 23rd September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

