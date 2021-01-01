Strictly Come Dancing is back for another year on BBC One, as 15 more celebrities strut their stuff across the ballroom floor in the hope of securing your votes and support.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be teaming up once again to host the proceedings, which will unfold in the same iconic Strictly Come Dancing studio the show has called home for almost a decade.

The long-running series will be welcoming a studio audience in 2021, after having to settle for a scaled back version last year, but getting hold of Strictly Come Dancing tickets remains quite the challenge.

As we eagerly await the first performances from the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, read on for all the details you need to know about where the competition is filmed.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is currently filmed in Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, a facility that has been used to film a wide range of television shows and blockbuster movies since it opened back in 1925.

The ballroom competition moved there in 2013 after the closure of west London’s BBC Television Centre, where the series had been filmed for the first nine years of its existence.

Strictly episodes are recorded in Elstree’s George Lucas Stage 2, which is a whopping 15,770 square foot and can accommodate an audience of up to 750 people – although it won’t be at maximum capacity this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

Every episode of each series is filmed at Elstree with the exception of the annual Blackpool week, which sees the celebrities and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals head up to the seaside town to perform at its famous Tower Ballroom.

However, due to the logistical difficulties of travelling in a large group during a pandemic, Strictly had to cancel its Blackpool trip last year and has done so again in 2021.

Executive producer Sarah James said: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

What else has filmed at Elstree Studios?

Elstree Studios is one of the UK’s most prolific film and television studios, producing some of the nation’s most-watched programmes including The Crown, Grantchester and ITV quiz show Beat The Chasers.

Iconic filmmaker George Lucas made several of his iconic movies at Elstree including Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Revenge of the Sith and the Indiana Jones trilogy.

Other acclaimed Elstree projects are Stanley Kubrick’s horror film The Shining, Colin Firth’s period drama The King’s Speech, Monty Python’s all-time classic The Meaning of Life, and Matthew Vaughn’s cult favourite comic book adaptation Kick-Ass.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 18th September.