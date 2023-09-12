To top it all off, viewers have the chance to watch all of these celebrities and their dance partners compete each night to be in with the chance of winning the Glitterball trophy.

So, how do viewers get to be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 audience and can you still apply?

Here's everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tickets.

Can you still get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing?

BBC Studios/Ray Burniston

Unfortunately the application for tickets has now closed as of Tuesday 5th September.

If you applied for tickets while the draw was open but were not chosen, don't lose hope just yet as you will be kept on a waiting list in the event that more become available.

If you were successful in getting tickets, you will have been notified by text message and your tickets will have been sent to your email address. Don't forget to bring an approved form of photo ID when attending.

Details about the annual Christmas special are yet to be revealed, but the BBC has confirmed tickets for the special will be allocated in a separate random draw.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is currently filmed at Elstree Studios, which is located in London's Borehamwood.

Prior to its move to Elstree in 2013, the talent show was filmed at BBC Television Studio from its very first season. Wembley Arena also hosted the show in 2011 and 2012, before Strictly permanently moved to Elstree Studios.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.