The Cleaner release date: Guide to BBC One crime scene comedy starring Greg Davies

Taskmaster’s Greg Davies plays a gossipy cleaner responsible for scrubbing up blood from gruesome crime scenes in new BBC One comedy series The Cleaner.

Advertisement

Inspired by the German series “Der Tatortreiniger” (Crime Scene Cleaner), the six-part comedy follows Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead as he dons his hazmat suit and interacts with a revolving cast of characters, “from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves,” the BBC teases.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Cleaner.

The Cleaner release date

The BBC is yet to announce when The Cleaner is scheduled to air. The series was previously announced in August 2020. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The Cleaner cast

Davies leads the cast as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a Shropshire-based state-certified cleaning technician who cleans crime scenes.

The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show’s David Mitchell also co-star, alongside the likes of Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) and Layton Williams (Bad Education).

Casualty’s Zita Sattar, The Crown’s Georgie Glen, Ted Lasso’s Bill Skinner and Still So Awkward’s Esmonde Cole round out the supporting cast.

Davies said of the cast announcements: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen. Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

The Cleaner plot

BBC

Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead is a confirmed gossip – which can cause a bit of a problem in his line of work, as he’s responsible for cleaning up murder scenes after the police have finished their detective work.

Alongside his chatterbox personality, he’s known for the baby-blue truck he drives around Shropshire.

Davies said in a statement: “As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?! (Sadly, he’s dead).

“I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC One and can’t wait to get cleaning,” he added.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s Commissioning Controller for Comedy, also said: “Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience.”

“Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre,” he added. “As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC One audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.”

The Cleaner trailer

There’s no trailer for The Cleaner yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.