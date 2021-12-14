After Life season 3 first look as Netflix confirms January release date

Netflix has released the first look at After Life season 3.

Advertisement

The dark comedy from comedian Ricky Gervais won great acclaim for its first two seasons which were released in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The streaming giant Netflix has now confirmed that the third and final season will be released on the platform on 14th January 2022.

After Life returns with six new episodes and sees Ricky reprise his role as Tony.

The first look images see Tony share scenes with multiple characters, including his brother-in-law Matt (Tom Basden) late wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) in flashbacks.

The third run was confirmed by Netflix and Ricky Gervais in May 2020.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

“Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.”

Netflix

Also returning for the new episodes are Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tony Way, Joe Wilkinson, Diane Morgan, David Bradley, Michelle Greenidge, Jo Hartley, and Peter Egan.

Additionally, Kath Hughes joins the cast in the new regular role of intern Coleen.

Other guest stars confirmed for the new episodes include Wendy Albiston, Cole Anderson-James, Ricky Grover, Dave Hill, Ben Hull, Tim Key, and Kate Robbins.

Netflix

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when the show was renewed for its third and final run, Gervais said: “I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

After Life season 3 is released on 14th January 2022 with the first two seasons currently available on Netflix.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.