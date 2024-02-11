"You were shot, Selwyn," said Catherine, her patience already wearing thin. "You're lucky to be alive."

Neville also attempted to buoy the commissioner's spirits - but, as ever, he put his foot firmly in it.

"Sir, cheer up," he said. "Most people your age would leap at the chance of a bit of R and R."

Selwyn's face said it all...

His doctor had instructed him to stay away from work and concentrate on his recovery, but as someone who has worked in the force for 50 years, that's easier said than done.

Clearly miserable, as we see when he's sat at home drinking liquor in the dark, the next day he arrived unexpectedly at the station dressed in his uniform as if everything was as it should be.

"This is no time for rest and relaxation," he said as he walked through the door.

"Sir, what are you doing here?" asked a concerned Neville.

"My job," he responded, matter-of-factly. "I have been receiving calls about this business at the care home. A murder like this striking at the most vulnerable in our society, people need reassurance. They've arranged a town hall. I need a full briefing."

His colleagues were visibly concerned, but they were unable to convince him that he shouldn't be anywhere near the investigation in his current state.

"I do not require any help," he roared in response. "I am perfectly fine!"

But when Darlene entered the room, the door closing firmly behind her, the noise caused Selwyn, who appears to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, to startle and collapse.

After the group rushed to catch him before he hit the ground, the commissioner claimed that he was absolutely fine, but they refused to take any chances and called his doctor.

And that wasn't the only call made that day.

Catherine also took it upon herself to phone Andrina, Selwyn's daughter, who arrived at the end of the episode.

"What are you doing here?" he said when she arrived, a smile spreading across his face.

"Oh, I don't know," she responded, wearing a firm expression. "What you do think I'm doing here, commissioner? You were shot!"

She then embraced him, her relief palpable, adding: "I just want to reassure myself that you're not about to drop dead."

But while Selwyn thankfully survived the attempted assassination, can he return to life as he once knew it?

"Selwyn has to check himself and what life means [following the shooting], and his relationships with his daughter," Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"It pushes quite a few buttons for him, as things like that do. You have to check yourself. What does life mean, really? The things that we take on, do we need to? You put things into perspective, and that's what Selwyn has to do."

Élizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine, echoed that: "Catherine is in Paris, and when she comes back she has to deal with this, with Selwyn. And they have to face, both of them, what they are living for and what they've been through in the past.

"And all through season 13 they will both have to face their pasts and the people they've met and their friends, and what they want to do with their lives."

