Selwyn's daughter Andrina, who he had no idea existed until a recent encounter with his former partner Maggie, arrives in the Caribbean to learn more about her "roots".

Death in Paradise welcomes a brand new character to the island of Saint Marie in the latest episode of the BBC drama.

But despite her palpable excitement, the police commissioner was dreading the encounter.

"I'm not sure this is something I want in my life right now," he previously said to Catherine. "We're strangers, the two of us. What answers can I give her when I know nothing about her?"

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at this week's Radio Times Covers Party, Don Warrington (Selwyn) said that his character feels "conflicted" about inviting Andrina into his life due to "the fact that he doesn't know her. They've never met... and he has a life and it's difficult in that situation."

Genesis Lynea as Andrina Harper in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

In tonight's episode, the pair come face to face and as expected, their conversation is stilted.

"So, erm, how should we do this then?" she says.

A tongue-tied Selwyn can't quite find the right words.

"Do you have any questions you'd like me to answer," he replies.

Will the pair manage to move past the initial awkwardness and build a relationship together?

Andrina is played by Genesis Lynea, who many viewers will recognise from two other long-running BBC dramas.

What else has Genesis Lynea appeared in?

Silent Witness fans will know Lynea as Simone Tyler, a forensic ecologist who joined the series in season 24 and stuck around until the end of the show's 25th anniversary season.

Simone left the UK to head to Trinidad. Like Selwyn, she wanted to forge a relationship with some distant family members.

Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler in Silent Witness. BBC/David Emery BBC

Lynea also played the role of Archie Hudson through seasons 33 and 34 of Casualty. Archie was a doctor who exited the hospital to take up a new post in Sudan.

Lynea's other credits include comedy-horror The Baby, in which she played Sam, a magician and the girlfriend of Natasha's sister Bobbi; A Discovery of Witches, in which she played a vampire called Geraldine; and she also appeared in CBBC's 4 O'Clock Club as science teacher Maddie Harper, who was Lizzie Baker's replacement.

Lynea's upcoming projects include Champion, the BBC-Netflix adaptation of Candice Carty-Williams's best-selling novel of the same name and ITV series You & Me, which is exec produced by Russell T Davies.

