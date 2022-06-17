First look at You & Me, executive produced by Russell T Davies

Industry 's Harry Lawtey, The End of the F***ing World's Jessica Barden and Borderland's Sophia Brown take on the lead roles in the show, which is penned by Jamie Davis and has Russell T Davies as an executive producer.

ITV has announced the cast for its upcoming three-part drama You & Me – in addition to offering a first look at the series.

Described as "a quintessentially modern love story shot through with the twists, turns and surprises of a gripping thriller", the series will explore "what it means to find love, what it means to lose love, and what it takes to try and love once again".

The synopsis continues: "Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess.

"And as the 'then' gives way to the 'now', a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide. As they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it or will the past hold them back?"

Jessica Barden in You & Me ITV

Lawtey takes on the role of Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life, while Barden plays Emma, a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success.

Meanwhile, Brown's character is Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus.

The cast also includes Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street) as Ben’s mum Linda, Andi Osho (Stay Close) as Jess’s mum Pam, and Janie Dee (Crashing) as Emma’s mum Hannah, with Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Temple) playing Joey, Emma’s sister.

Speaking about his casting, Lawtey said: "It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story. You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache, and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made."

The series will premiere on ITV’s brand new streaming service ITVX in 2023, before transferring to a linear transmission months later – with filming having now started on location in South East London.