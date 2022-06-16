Industry gives first look at hotly-anticipated season 2

Airing on the BBC in the UK, critics were kind to the high-stakes workplace drama when it premiered in late 2020, which is partly inspired by the real-life experiences of co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

HBO has unveiled first-look images from Industry season 2, which revisits the same group of graduate investment bankers as they attempt to build careers in the midst of 2008's catastrophic recession.

Complications caused by the pandemic are behind the show's somewhat belated return to our screens, but fans can expect to get their hands on new episodes later this year.

In the meantime, these first-look images should tide people over, offering a glimpse at both familiar characters and new faces joining the action this time around.

Jay Duplass is among the biggest names joining the Industry cast, coming off a starring role opposite Sandra Oh in last year's Netflix miniseries The Chair.

Here he plays prominent hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom (above), who has recently moved from the States to the UK with his rebellious son Leo (played by Intruder and Anatomy of a Scandal star Sonny Poon Tip, below).

Sonny Poon Tip plays Leo Bloom in Industry season 2 HBO

The first season of Industry unfolded primarily from the perspective of Harper Stern (played by Myha'la Herrold), a young woman from upstate New York attempting to forge a path for herself in the ruthless bank Pierpoint & Co.

In the image below, we see her facing off with Eric Tao (Lost star Ken Leung), the Managing Director of Cross Product Sales at the company, amid the paper-strewn surroundings of the trading floor.

Myha'la Herrold and Ken Leung in Industry season 2 HBO

Harper grew close with fellow graduate Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) over the course of the first season, with thee two sharing a three-way kiss with Robert (Harry Lawtey) in the finale.

Fans will be interested to see how their relationship evolves in the follow-up, with a first-look image showing Yasmin deep in thought as she smokes a cigarette in front of one of London's iconic red telephone boxes.

Marisa Abela stars in Industry season 2 HBO

Industry season 2 is coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

