The Chair season 2: Will there be another season of Sandra Oh’s Netflix comedy?

Sandra Oh is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents at the moment, which might make you think that her recent Netflix series The Chair is likely to be a one-and-done – but don’t be so sure.

With the recent news that smash-hit spy thriller Killing Eve is coming to an end with its fourth season, Oh’s dance card is about to have a vacant slot which could well end up being filled by a follow-up to her university drama.

It would be a welcome development too as the show has seen a positive reception from press including RadioTimes.com, which awarded the show a sturdy three stars in our The Chair review.

With a somewhat open ending and some complex themes to explore, there’s definitely more ground for The Chair to cover in a potential second season – here’s all the details we have so far.

Will The Chair return for season 2?

There’s no official word yet on whether we’ll see a second season of The Chair on Netflix, but it does appear that the show is not necessarily intended as a miniseries.

In the run-up to release, the streaming service billed the first batch of episodes as “season one”, which implies that there could be subsequent entries if viewers demand it.

For context, other Netflix originals like Brand New Cherry Flavour and Unorthodox are described as “Limited Series” on the platform, which is to mean that they are not intended for more than one season.

Whether or not Sandra Oh returns as Ji-Yoon Kim will largely depend on the viewership that The Chair season one achieves, with the hope being that it will take the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 chart.

However, the series has the added advantage of coming from producers David Benioff and DB Weiss, who signed a multiyear content deal with Netflix after Game of Thrones ended, which was worth a whopping $200 million.

With such a prolific team behind-the-camera, as well as critical darling Oh in the lead role, keeping The Chair on Netflix’s exclusive line-up will look like an attractive proposition to the streaming service.

The Chair season 2 cast

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

If The Chair did get renewed for a second season, we can expect Sandra Oh to return to the lead role of Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, who is ousted as head of Pembroke’s English department in the finale.

It’s not all bad news though as her well-liked colleague Professor Joan Hambling, played by Holland Taylor, was able to take her place in a long-deserved show of recognition.

Taylor would also be a likely candidate to return in season two, alongside co-stars Bob Balaban, Ron Crawford and David Morse as her veteran colleagues at the university.

Netflix

We would also see what the next chapter holds for disgraced Professor Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), who remains determined to get his job back at the university, despite admitting that his odds are slim.

Nana Mensah could also return as freethinking young professor Yaz McKay, although the popular academic was considering leaving Pembroke towards the end of season one.

The Chair season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Chair season two just yet – in fact, the show hasn’t even been renewed yet.

However, if you’re eager for more content from the show, do check out the below featurette which includes interviews with Sandra Oh and creator Amanda Peet.

The Chair is streaming now on Netflix.