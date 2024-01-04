Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about balancing their personal and professional lives, David Caves said he doesn't think Jack has learned to settle when Nikki finds herself in dangerous situations.

He explained: "I mean, that's the big thing with working with your partner, isn't it? And especially in what they do. And the fact that this is a drama and of course the peril is raised, the stakes are raised through the roof, so one of them will find themselves in a life or death situation on a weekly basis.

"So no, I don't think you can ever really settle with that. I think you can get possibly better at dealing with it, but I don't think it's ever really sort of settled."

David Caves as Jack Hodgson and Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander. BBC Studios

Despite this possible roadblock in their relationship, Emilia Fox noted that Nikki and Jack are "closer than ever".

She noted: "Don't you think that the closer that they are and the stronger that they are together, the more vulnerable they become?

"When you love someone that's when it can really really hurt. If you don't care about someone or you're not bothered by it then it doesn't hurt so much, but now they're closer than ever so out of that great love comes great vulnerability too."

Fox and Caves will be joined in the 27th season of Silent Witness by Alastair Michael as Velvy, Aki Omoshaybi as Dr Gabriel Folukoya and Rhiannon May as Cara.

Silent Witness returns to BBC One at 9pm on Monday 8th January 2024.

