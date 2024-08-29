We already know that this upcoming season will feature a dramatisation of the Siege of Eregion, a battle from Tolkien’s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Beyond that, we know little of what to expect from the new season, meaning we're sure there will be plenty of twists, turns and shocks in store.

But will it all be leading up to a culmination, or will there be more adventures on the way in a third season of The Rings of Power?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Will there be The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

A third season of The Rings of Power has not yet been officially confirmed - however, it does seem highly likely that it's a matter of 'when', not 'if' the show is renewed.

It was reported in February that while a third season hadn’t officially been ordered and a writers room had not opened, the showrunners had already started to break the initial story outline.

When asked about any confirmation for season 3 in August 2024, at the season 2 premiere, one of the series's showrunners Patrick McKay said: "All we can say is, we’re working on it. We’re cooking. Let us cook!"

This certainly tracks with what was said when the first season of the show was being released. At that time,McKay's co-showrunner JD Payne told Empire that the show was intended to last for five seasons.

He said: "We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season five."

We will update this page if and when we get official confirmation of a third season of The Rings of Power.

When would The Rings of Power season 3 be released?

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in The Rings of Power Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

We don't yet know when a third season of The Rings of Power would debut, as the series hasn't been officially renewed yet. However, we can employ some educated guesswork.

The second season is arriving almost exactly two years after the first, and given the show's hefty budget, extensive VFX work and dramatic production values, it seems unlikely the team would be able to get another season out much quicker than that.

We would therefore guess that season 3 would arrive around August or September 2026 - although we will, of course, keep this page updated if we hear anything different.

Who would be in The Rings of Power season 3 cast?

Charlie Vickers as Annatar in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

With season 2 just kicking off, and a long way to go until its finale, it's difficult to say who from the cast would be back for season 3, though there are certain characters which seem very likely to return - such as Charlie Vickers as Sauron and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel.

Here are some of the central cast members from The Rings of Power season 2, who could return for a third season:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Joseph Mawle as Adar

Geoff Morrell as Waldreg

Leon Wadham as Kemen

Alex Tarrant as Valandil

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania

Calam Lynch as Camnir

Kevin Eldon as Narvi

Selina Lo as Rían

Sam Hazeldine as Adar

Ben Daniels as Círdan

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Rings of Power season 3 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once any new footage is released. In the meantime you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here now.

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

If you're looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.