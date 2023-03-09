Bass Reeves, which once again has been created by Taylor Sheridan, is executive produced by and stars David Oyelowo as the title character, the real-life first Black Deputy US Marshall west of the Mississippi River.

As the Yellowstone universe continues to expand, with a number of new spin-offs in development to sit alongside the original show, 1883 and 1923 , the next to arrive is likely to be Bass Reeves.

With the show most closely being aligned with 1883, what else do we know about the upcoming series, and when can Yellowstone fans expect to be able to watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about new Yellowstone spin-off Bass Reeves.

It's hard to say exactly when Bass Reeves will air in the UK, although when it does we expect it will land on Paramount Plus.

The series had begun filming by January, as was revealed by one of the show's stars Dennis Quaid, so it seems likely that a 2024 release date is on the cards. We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any new information confirmed regarding the release date for Bass Reeves.

What is Bass Reeves about?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

"Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

Oyelowo previously said of the series: "The stories Jess [Oyelowo, his wife and producing partner] and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen. The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that.

"To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realised through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

How is Bass Reeves connected to Yellowstone?

The cast of Yellowstone. Paramount Network

At this point it's not entirely clear how Bass Reeves is connected to the larger Yellowstone universe. It was previously announced that the show would be called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and would be a continuation/spin-off to the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

However, with the title now having been changed to just Bass Reeves, it's possible that the connections to Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 will be limited.

Bass Reeves cast - David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid star

Dennis Quaid Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The cast for Bass Reeves is led by David Oyelowo in the titular role, while Lauren E Banks, Demi Singleton, Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham and Barry Pepper fill out key supporting roles.

Banks and Singleton play Bass' wife and daughter respectively, while Quaid is playing Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy US Marshall. Whigham's George Reeves is a Bass' incredibly cruel master and Pepper plays Esau Pierce, the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles regiment.

Here's a full list of the cast we know so far for Bass Reeves:

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Lauren E Banks as Jennie Reeves

Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

Shea Whigham as Colonel George Reeves

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones

Is there a trailer for Bass Reeves?

There isn't a trailer for Bass Reeves available just yet but we will keep this page updated as soon as one becomes available online. In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for 1923, the most recent addition to the Yellowstone universe, right here now.

