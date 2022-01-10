The Radio Times logo
  4. Emily in Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix

"Say bonjour to 3 & 4!"

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily

Published:

Less than a month after the release of season two, Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris will be returning for at least two more seasons.

Posting on Twitter, the streamer wrote, “Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons.”

The rom-com series, which stars Lily Collins as the titular social media strategist, has proven a massive hit on the platform despite some rather negative reviews.

More to follow…

