Originally coming out in 2019, the Z series is home to a range of flip and fold devices that give you the technology of a smartphone and the convenience of a flip phone all in one go.

Now, Samsung has expanded its range once again with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (try saying that 10 times in a row).

This device, and the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, are now available in the UK for £1,049 and £1,749 respectively. You can pre-order them from Wednesday the 26th of July and will be able to buy them outright from Friday, 11th August.

But with such a hefty price tag, you probably need to have a long think about whether you really want to make the upgrade to this new device – enter RadioTimes.com. Our tech team has had a closer look at this latest gadget, and taken the time to compare it to its predecessor: The Galaxy Z Flip 4.

By examining the phones’ designs, specifications, features and more, we can tell you exactly what this new phone has to offer and whether it’s worth making the leap.

If you’re already saying yes to an upgrade, make sure you check out the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals. You can also find the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Fold 5.

Plus, at today's Samsung event we got a closer look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 5: key differences at a glance

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slimmer and more compact than the Z Flip 4, with a less noticeable hinge and a more immersive screen

The Flip 5 comes in four new colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender

While the full screens are the same size, the Flip 5 has a new 3.4-inch cover screen called the “Flex Window” – this is 1278 per cent larger than the Flip 4’s screen

The Flip 5’s Flex Window can display personalised images and GIFs and allows access to new apps like maps and weather, plus it can be used to make contactless payments, make phone calls and take selfies

The Flip 5 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor compared to the Flip 4’s Gen 1

The Flip 5 has fingerprint and facial recognition as opposed to just fingerprint

The Flip 5 comes with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 5: key differences in detail

Samsung

Design

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is similar in design to the other flip phones of the Z series, except this time it’s slimmer and more compact.

A drawback of the Flip 4 was its noticeable display crease which affected the phone’s sleek factor, but this time around, Samsung has employed a new zero-gap hinge which makes the phone’s fold virtually undetectable. This, combined with the phone’s smaller bezels (the border around the edge of the screen) makes for a much more immersive experience. Plus, the device weighs just 187g, meaning it should slip easily into any pocket – yes, eventhe ones on women’s jeans!

This new edition is available in four new colour ways: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender; a much more pastel palate than the Flip 4’s Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue.

Display

Display size is one of the biggest differences between the Z Flip 5 and its predecessor, but first let’s look at what’s not changed. When unfolded, both the Z Flip 4 and 5 have a 6.7-inch display which is a 120Hz AMOLED panel. They can both unfold into one whole screen or stay in “multi-window” mode with two screens.

It’s when folded however, that the new Flip 5 gets to shine. Now called the “Flex Window,” the Flip 5’s cover screen has been upgraded from 1.9-inches to 3.4-inches, meaning it’s been enlarged by 1278 per cent. Now, this Flex Window can function as its own mini screen from which you can display images, check maps, and even take pictures.

Specs and features

The Flex Window is the Flip 5’s newest feature. Where the Flip 4 cover screen was mainly for displaying notifications and updates, the Flip 5’s larger display allows you to show any picture, background or GIF you want and has access to dozens of new widgets such as Google Maps and weather. You can also use Samsung Pay from the cover screen, meaning you don’t even have to open it to access your cards, and even make phone calls. Plus, using the back 12MP camera you, can take a selfie while keeping the phone folded, and will be able to see it clearly on the Flex Window’s enlarged screen.

Other than that, the differences between the Flip 4 and 5 are pretty negligible. The former’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor has changed to a Gen 2, which should up your gaming speed, and the IPX8 water resistance is now IP48 water and dust resistant.

Both are covered in Gorilla Glass to guard against drops, but the Flip 5 is extra-protected by fingerprint and facial recognition as opposed to the Flip 4’s fingerprint only.

Storage

Storage is hugely important to consider when buying a new phone. Whether you’re a constant traveller or an obsessive pet-owner, chances are you’re going to need space for your hundreds of photos. Plus, there’s music, videos, and other downloads to consider.

For those who fill up on storage quickly, the Flip 5 is a big upgrade. For the Flip 4, your options were either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB, but for the Flip 5, you’re getting a minimum of 256GB of storage, with the option to go up to 512GB or 1TB. All the devices, however, share 8GB of RAM.

Price

When the Z Flip 4 came out last summer, it sold at an original RRP of £999, although now it's available for £899. This year’s edition will put an equally large dent in your pocket, with prices starting from £1,049.

The price will usually vary depending on how much storage you want it to come with, but right now both the 256GB and 512GB cost the same during pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

256GB Storage | £1,049

512GB Storage | £1,049

Battery life

Battery life has become a constant chink in the Z series’ armour. When Samsung made the jump from the Flip 3 to the Flip 4, the battery capacity was increased from 3300mAh to 3700mAh and the fast-charging capabilities were improved so that you could get to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. However, seeing as the fast-charger wasn’t included in your £999 purchase, this didn’t really say much.

For the Flip 5, the battery capacity remains at 3,700mAh, however according to Samsung, the intelligent battery should adapt to your daily use and last longer hours than its predecessor.

Camera

Both generations of phone have near-identical camera set-ups. Two 12MP main cameras, one ultrawide, one dual pixel, and a 10MP selfie camera to capture a range of stunning pictures.

5G connectivity

Well, seeing as both phones have 5G in their name, you’re safe in assuming that they can connect to 5G networks. Depending on whether there’s 4G or 5G available, the Flip 4 and Flip 5 will support all your connectivity needs.

Our verdict: should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

On the whole, the decision to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 depends on what your priorities are when it comes to phones. If you’re after a thinner, sleeker design and want something compact to fit into a pocket or clutch bag, then yes, definitely upgrade to the Flip 5.

You should also consider upgrading if you like the idea of accessing weather, the camera, and other apps without having to open the phone. The new Flex Window feature adds a fun twist to the flip phone design and functions a bit like a smart watch in that you can access apps easier while on the move.

However, if you’re looking for better camera quality, battery life or a big change in functionality, the Flip 5 isn’t really going to give that to you. Most of the basic elements of the Flip 4 and 5 are the same, with the exception of increased storage, and you’re mainly seeing small upgrades in speed and protection.

Here’s the bottom line: If you can afford this new device or are just looking for an upgrade, then go for it, but the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is a lot of money for not much change. Yes, the cover screen is an exciting new feature, but if you found the smaller screen on the Flip 4 inconvenient then you shouldn’t really be buying a flip phone in the first place.

