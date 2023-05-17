Giving a whole new design to the devices we have come to know and love, the Amazon Echo Pop is the company’s latest way of bringing Alexa to all areas of the home.

Amazon’s family of Echo devices has been expanded once again and this time, there’s a new baby on board, with the pint-sized Amazon Echo Pop.

With an all-new semi-sphere shape and a range of colours including lavender and teal, the Pop is designed for bedrooms, flats, or any smaller space where the larger cylinders or sphere devices might stick out like a sore, robotic thumb.

Like the other Echo devices, the Pop has full access to Alexa, our trusty assistant who can be asked to play music, read audiobooks, make lists, and so much more.

This new device was announced alongside the latest versions of some of Amazon’s other speaker products: the Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 5 Kids and the Echo Auto.

When the products were launched, Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International, said: “Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI—they’ve now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35 percent last year.

“These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo we’ve shipped, these devices will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI-powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year.”

To help you get a better look at the Amazon Echo Pop, the tech team at RadioTimes.com has put together this guide with everything from the price and release date to colours and specifications. Enjoy!

Pre-order the Amazon Echo Pop from £44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop is available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 17th May) with shipping due to start on 31st May.

The same goes for the other new devices apart from the Amazon Echo Auto, which is available to order now and will begin shipping today.

Amazon Echo Pop UK price

The Amazon Echo Pop will cost £44.99, making it one of the cheapest Echo devices currently on the market. So, if you’re looking for a low-cost introduction to the world of smart speakers, this could be it.

For £19.99 you can also buy the Echo Pop sleeves, which can give your speaker’s that extra little bit of protection.

Amazon Echo Pop design: what does this new device look like?

The new Echo Pop has a semi-sphere shape with the speaker facing out at the front. It comes in range of colours: Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White. Plus, like all Alexa devices it has a small LED light to let you know when she’s listening or when you have a notification.

Also, if you want to add an extra pop of colour (sorry, we had to!) then the silicon Pop sleeves add even more options, with Blue, Red, Orange, Grey, Lilac, Purple, and Glow in the Dark available.

Amazon Echo Pop specifications: what’s new?

The Echo Pop functions very similarly to the other Echo devices. It’s powered by an Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor and features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker so your room can get the full blast of sound.

With Alexa you can do household tasks like ordering food, creating to-do lists and setting timers or reminders, or you can entertain yourself with podcasts, audiobooks and music. Alexa can also answer your pressing questions like ‘What’s the weather like?’ or ‘How far away is the moon?’, all the while being a discreet part of your décor.

How to pre-order the new Amazon Echo Pop in the UK

The Amazon Echo Pop is available to pre-order now from Amazon:

Plus, you can now pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 5 Kids and order the Echo Auto:

